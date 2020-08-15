Ali Amin Gandapur admonishes Modi’s Hindutva policies

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur on Saturday said Narender Modi is following RSS’s Hinduty ideology, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Ali Amin Gandapur said Kashmiris in Indian occupied Kashmir and across the world are observing Indian Independence Day as Black Day.

“India is carrying out blatant rights violations in IoK from the last seven decades.”

The minister saluted the valiant Kashmiris who have shown utmost resolve and steadfastness in their demand for right of self-determination despite all Indian atrocities.

He urged the international community to take immediate notice of Indian ongoing brutalities and inhuman acts on Kashmiris.

Read more: Kashmiris observing India’s independence day as Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Indian Independence Day on Saturday, as Black Day to convey the message to the international community that New Delhi continues to deny them their inalienable right to self-determination.

The day is being marked with a complete shutdown in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

