Iran agrees to adopt joint strategy with Pakistan on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD/TEHRAN: Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani on Saturday assured Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on behalf of his government to adopt joint strategy with Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute, ARY News reported.

The assurance was made in a telephonic conversation between the Speaker of the Iranian parliament Speaker Ali Larijani and Speaker NA Asad Qaiser in connection with the ongoing diplomatic efforts to raise the issue of disputed Jammu and Kashmir after the illegal revocation of Article 370 and 35A for ending its special status by the Indian government.

Asad Qaiser continued its contacts with the heads of foreign parliaments around the world over the deteriorated situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir after its illegitimate annexation.

During his conversation with Larijani, the speaker urged him to put Kashmir dispute in the agenda of the next Speakers’ Conference besides apprising him of the ongoing atrocities by Indian authorities in IoK.

He said, “Millions of innocent Kashmiris were brutally killed in IOK and hundreds of youth were made blind through the usage of pellet guns. However, India cannot crush the movement of Kashmir their illegal tactics.”

“Iran and Kashmir have extended cultural, ethnic and religious connections for decades and the Tehran leadership has always supported the self-determination right of Kashmiris. We are expecting Iran’s role on the international forum this time too.”

Larijani and Qaiser agreed to adopt a joint strategy on all international forums over the Kashmir issue.

The Iranian speaker said that the Iranian government is closely monitoring the situation of Kashmir. Pakistan is a closer brother country and Tehran will not leave Kashmiris alone in the time of need, he added.

