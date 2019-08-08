ISLAMABAD: The federal government has continued its efforts to raise the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir internationally after the revocation of Article 370 and 35A as the Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser sent letters to 189 parliaments, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The issue of the occupied Kashmir has been raised by the Pakistani government as the Speaker Asad Qaiser apprised the parliaments of various countries regarding the deteriorated situation of IoK and Indian aggression continued in the valley which increases tensions in the region.

The letter urged that elected parliamentarians around the world to raise voice against the inhumane crimes of India and take notice of the latest situation after the elimination of Article 370 and 35A to end the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

Read: Illegal annexation of IOK: Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspends trade with India

It added that the revocation of the special status is tantamount to ‘historical’ betrayal of the Kashmiri people as the controversial step deprived Kashmiris of their ownership rights. The elimination of the special status was a violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions to find a peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute and the Indian authorities will witness severe consequences of its move, the letter said.

Qaiser apprised the foreign parliaments that the Kashmiri people are protesting against the detainment of their leadership while Governor Rule has been imposed by dissolving puppet legislative assembly of IoK besides facing terrible situation after suspension of all communication sources by the imposition of curfew in the valley.

The letter also highlighted Indian violation of ceasefire line, Line of Control (LoC) and the speaker expressed fear of emerging dangers for the world after tensions between two nuclear-armed countries.

Read: FM Qureshi urges EU to take notice of Kashmir’s situation

Qaiser added that an emergency session of the Pakistani parliament had unanimously passed a resolution over the IoK’s situation and demanded the international community to take notice of the atrocities continued in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

It must be noted that on August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

Comments

comments