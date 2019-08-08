FM Qureshi urges EU to take notice of Kashmir’s situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the European Union(EU) to take notice of worsening situation of the Indian occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi, in a telephonic conversation with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, said India’s unilateral action to change the constitutional status of occupied Kashmir is a violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

The minister said India is neither abiding by international treaties nor is it ready to respect bilateral agreements.

He said India should be pressed to respect international laws, and Kashmir issue should be resolved under UN Security Council resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said peace and stability in South Asia has been threatened by this irresponsible Indian act.

He said Pakistan is taking the matter to the United Nations. He said Pakistan will continue diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmiris.

Earlier in the day, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) in its report said India’s move to revoke special status of the occupied Kashmir threatens to complicate US efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

