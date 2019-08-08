Pakistan rejects Indian stance of terming Iok’s situation an internal matter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected Indian statement terming the worsening situation in occupied Kashmir as its “internal matter”, ARY News reported on Thursday.

“Pakistan categorically rejects India’s [statement] that Kashmir is an internal matter, but it is disputed territory”, said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal in his weekly press conference in Islamabad.

He added that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination.

Commenting on the current situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, Dr Faisal said, Kashmir has been turned into the biggest jail of the globe, internet, mobile services have been suspended, people are facing hardships due to the shortage of edible, he said. “American delegation was also apprised about the situation of the held valley.”

Dr Faisal said Pakistan will continue development work at the Kartarpur corridor.

Read more: India urges Pakistan to ‘review’ downgrading of bilateral ties

Shedding light on the yesterday’s meeting of National Security Committee (NSC), the spokesperson said, India has been informed about the decision taken by the country’s top civil and military brass.

“India has been given a strong response over its unilateral step of stripping occupied Kashmir of its special status.”

He stated that Ajay Bisaria, the Indian High Commissioner has been asked to leave Pakistan and Islamabad has also informed India about not sending its designated envoy to New Delhi.

Comments

comments