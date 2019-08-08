India urges Pakistan to ‘review’ downgrading of bilateral ties

NEW DEHLI: The government of India has urged Pakistan to ‘review’ its unilateral move to downgrade ties and suspend trade with New Dehli following its illegal annexation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A press release issued by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday read that New Dehli “regrets the steps announced by Pakistan yesterday and would urge that country to review them so that normal channels for diplomatic communications are preserved.”

A day earlier, the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan took some important decisions to counter the Indian move of annexing occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Committee decided to take the following actions:

The downgrading of diplomatic relations with India.

Suspension of bilateral trade with India.

Review of bilateral arrangements.

Matter to be taken to the United Nations, including the Security Council.

Independence Day this 14 August to be observed in solidarity with brave Kashmiris and their struggle for their right of self-determination, while August 15 will be observed as ‘Black Day’.

PM Imran also directed all diplomatic channels to remain active in order to expose brutal Indian racist regime, design and human rights violations. The premier also directed Armed Forces to continue vigilance.

It must be noted that on August 5, India’s BJP government moved a bill in the upper house of the parliament (Rajaya Sabha) to remove Article 370 from the Indian constitution amid opposition members’ protest.

It was later signed by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, stripping the state of Kashmir off its special status and turning it a Union Territory with the legislature.

