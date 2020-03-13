ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday tendered a request to adjourn further national assembly sessions till further notice as the coronavirus threat looms large, ARY News reported.

The minister said that he had taken everyone present in the parliament into confidence before presenting the matter for review.

Ali Muhammad Khan also revealed that he had, had detailed discussion on the matter with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

“We don’t want panic and commotion in the country as the world tackles a serious threat of coronavirus, we urge the speaker and other relevant authorities to reach and consensus and hold the parliament in abeyance till the threat subsides,” said Ali Muhammad Khan.

Earlier in the day, Another individual has tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus in the metropolis, department of health Sindh revealed on Friday.

According to details, the infected individual has arrived in Karachi two days prior from Islamabad.

