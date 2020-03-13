Another individual tests positive for coronavirus in Karachi, tally jumps to 15

KARACHI: Another individual has tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus in the metropolis, department of health Sindh revealed on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the infected individual has arrived in Karachi two days prior from Islamabad.

The current tally of those diagnosed with the mysterious and dangerous virus has climbed to 15 in the province while 2 patients have made full recoveries and have been given clean bills of health.

251 people have thus far been tested for the virus in Sindh, the health department said. 236 people have tested negative for the virus.

Yesterday, Sindh government imposed a ban on spectators in National Cricket Stadium (NSK) during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 5 matches to be played in Karachi amid fears of coronavirus.

The directives were issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, saying that spectators will only be allowed during today’s match, whereas, the upcoming matches will be held in a closed stadium.

