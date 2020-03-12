Coronavirus: CAA establishes 10-bed quarantine facility at Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has established a 10-bed quarantine facility at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, under the guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO) amid global coronavirus outbreak, ARY NEWS reported.

Other than establishing the quarantine camps, the authorities have also decided to take effective measures for screening passengers arriving at the airport.

The passengers arriving at the airport will be shifted to quarantine camps in case of any emergency.

The Civil Aviation Authority officials briefed the WHO team on the preventive measures taken to tackle novel coronavirus at the airport.

The delegation expressed its satisfaction over the screening process conducted at the airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that amid rising cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sindh, the provincial government demanded of the Centre to establish isolation facility at Jinnah International Airport (JIA) in Karachi on Wednesday.

In a letter to the federal government, the provincial authorities said that all the 14 virus-affected patients had entered in Sindh through the Karachi airport.

The Sindh government has demanded of the Centre to stop the suspected coronavirus patients at the JIA as the airport is under the administrative control of the authorities which comes under the federal government.

Sindh government should be allowed to set up a desk at the airport, the letter read and added that the provincial government will cooperate with the federal movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Earlier on March 10, none of the coronavirus patients developed the disease in Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had claimed, adding that all the 15 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the province were ‘imported’

