Sindh urges Centre to set up coronavirus isolation facility at Karachi airport  

KARACHI: Amid rising cases of novel coronaviru (COVID-19) in Sindh, the provincial government has demanded of the Centre to establish coronavirus isolation facility at Jinnah International Airport (JIA) in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the federal government, the provincial authorities said that all the 14 coronaviru patients had entered in Sindh through the Karachi airport.

The Sindh government has demanded of the Centre to stop the suspected coronaviru patients at the JIA as the airport is under the administrative control of the authorities which comes under the federal government.

Sindh government should be allowed to set up a desk at the airport, the letter read and added that the provincial government will cooperate with the federal movement to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Read More:All coronavirus cases in Sindh are ‘imported’: CM Murad

Earlier on March 10, none of the coronavirus patients developed the disease in Pakistan, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had claimed, adding that all the 15 positive cases of the novel coronavirus in the province were ‘imported’.

Presiding over a meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah had said that all the coronavirus patients had reached in Sindh from Iran, Iraq, Syria, United Kingdom (UK) and other countries.

He had maintained that over 3,000 people arriving from Iran were quarantined at Pakistan House in Taftan.

Comments

comments