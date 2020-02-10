Minister suggests referendum on public hanging for child molesters

ISLAMABAD: In reaction to some parliamentarians’ opposition to harsh punishment for child rapists, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Monday suggested holding a referendum on public executions.

Speaking on the floor of the lower house of Parliament, the minister termed the National Assembly’s resolution that called for publicly hanging those involved in cases of the sexual assault and murder of minors a correct decision.

“If the opposition has any objection to public executions, a referendum be held [on the issue],” he suggested, adding the plebiscite will determine whether the people support public hanging for those involved in heinous crimes or not.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Syed Naved Qamar, slamming the resolution, said it was passed without forethought.

He said the country is being run through presidential ordinances despite the presence of parliament.

The passage of a resolution in the National Assembly which seeks public hanging for child molesters has triggered a debate about whether the death penalty for those found involved in child abuse is the only solution to bring closure to such felonies in society.

There are divergent opinions on the issue with even some ministers of the ruling PTI opposing the resolution.

