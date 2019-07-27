KARACHI: The Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) hearing a case on the murder of Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) today declared four accused in the homicide, wanted and absconding, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The court declared MQM party workers, namely, Hassnain, Bilal, Ghulam Mustafa a.k.a Kali Charan and Faizan wanted and absconding from the court of law.

The court also ordered arrest warrants of all 4 individuals.

Those imprisoned prior in relation to the heinous murder, Farooq, Ghazali and Abu Bakr were brought in front of the court for questioning.

An alleged proponent in the crime, Abdul Haseeb is out on bail.

The Investigation officer in the case apprised the court that the assailants were payed Rs. 800,000 to carry out the murder.

Investigation in the case further revealed that the amount to carry out the deed was payed near Hussaini Building, Karachi.

The Police also claimed that the motorcycles used to commute to the murder site and then escape after firing upon Abidi were set on fire to erase evidence.

