Actor Ali Rehman Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Ali on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the grim news with his fans, writing, “Despite being super careful and taking all precautions, I have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. I have informed everyone I have been in contact with and Alhamdulillah they are all safe.”

He urged everybody to wear a mask and follow all SOPs and requested his followers to keep him in prayers.

“I hope and pray that you and your families stay safe, he wrote.”

Ali is the latest in a string of celebrities falling prey to the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, renowned actors Mahira Khan and Sanam Jung had announced their positive diagnosis on Instagram.

