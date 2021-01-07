Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Ali Rehman Khan

Actor Ali Rehman Khan has tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Ali on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the grim news with his fans, writing, “Despite being super careful and taking all precautions, I have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19. I have informed everyone I have been in contact with and Alhamdulillah they are all safe.”

He urged everybody to wear a mask and follow all SOPs and requested his followers to keep him in prayers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan)

“I hope and pray that you and your families stay safe, he wrote.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Rehman Khan (@alirehmankhan)

Ali is the latest in a string of celebrities falling prey to the novel coronavirus. A few days ago, renowned actors Mahira Khan and Sanam Jung had announced their positive diagnosis on Instagram.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Akon enters Congo mining sector

Lifestyle

Tanya Roberts confirmed dead after inaccurate announcement earlier

Lifestyle

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says

Lifestyle

Nadia Khan introduces husband to fans


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close