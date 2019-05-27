PTM’s Ali Wazir was moved to Peshawar today, Monday after an ATC court awarded 8 day physical remand of the MNA in relation to Waziristan checkpost attack occurring yesterday, ARY News reported.

Member National Assembly Ali Wazir who was held yesterday by the security forces pertaining to a Army check post attack was presented in front of an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Bannu today, Monday.

An case was registered against PTM leaders Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar whereas 9 others were also made part of the FIR made against the Waziristan checkpost attack incident that occurred yesterday.

The case includes 10 different charges of terrorism along with sections 324 and 302 of the Pakistan penal code

After the hearing the court decided to hand Wazir over to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on an eight day physical remand which resulted in him being shifted to Peshawar Jail.

Read More: Afghan media circulates old pictures as ‘evidence’ from Waziristan attack

PTM leader Ali Wazir had warned the military of dire consequences before the day of the attack.

Five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) while attacking Khar Kamar check post, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, ISPR said.

According to ISPR, PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides were taken into custody, whereas, Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] managed to flee from the location.

