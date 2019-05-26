Afghan media caught red handed after trying to create sensation over fake news of a firing incident in Waziristan, KPK, ARY News reported.

Pajhwok Afghan News, had started propagating old pictures of wounded individuals which were traced down to their original source and proved to be a mudslinging campaign against Pakistan and it’s security institutes.

The Afghan news outlet claimed that the recent attack on an Army check post in Khar Kamar, Waziristan claimed lives of 45 individuals. It also shared graphic images as corroborative evidence but twitterati’s pointed out the pictures being shared were in fact from an incident occurring in 2012 related to Taliban.

Pajhwok News, apologized on the misinformed sharing and deleted the pictures shortly after being called out.

Earlier in the day, as many as five Army personnel had been wounded in an attack on a check post in North Waziristan by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) workers, claimed the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) branch of the Pakistan Security forces.

Read More: Five soldiers wounded by firing of PTM’s group: ISPR

In a statement, ISPR had said that the attackers came with an intent to break out some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers had been killed and 10 others sustained injuries in exchange of fire.

PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides had been taken into custody whereas Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] had managed to flee from the scene.

In a tweet, Asif Ghafoor said, “Only few are inciting (Pashtun Tahafuz Movement workers) and using them against state institutions for vested agenda.”

He further said that innocent PTM supporters and workers needed care.

Comments

comments