Five soldiers wounded by firing of PTM’s group: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Five army soldiers were wounded in firing opened by a group of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) while attacking Khar Kamar check post, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

The attackers came with a motive to release some suspected terrorists, however, three attackers were killed and 10 sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, ISPR said.

According to ISPR, PTM’s leader Ali Wazir among seven aides were taken into custody, whereas, Mohsin Dawar [Member of National Assembly and PTM’s leader] managed to flee from the location.

Earlier in the day, Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leaders along with their supporters attacked an army check post in the former tribal region of Miranshah, ARY News reported on Sunday. PTM leader Ali Wazir had recently warned the military of grave consequences.

Sources told ARY News that the incident took place at Boya area in Miranshah, the main town in North Waziristan region, where PTM senior leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, were allegedly inciting the people against the armed forces and the state, sources said.

Mohsin Dawar and his supporters were also carrying arms during the instigating speech, said the sources.

The incident occurred at the place where the PTM was staging a sit-in protest after the arrest of a suspect, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTM leader Ali Wazir had in a public meeting issued threats to the state institutions.

