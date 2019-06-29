Ali Zaidi meets BNP-M chief, praises Mengal’s support for budget

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Ali Zaidi has met Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Ali Zaidi thanked Akhtar Mengal over supporting the federal government for the approval of budget for the fiscal year 2019-20 by his political party.

During the meeting, Zaidi said that the government is standing alongside with Akhtar Mengal to resolve all issues of Balochistan province. He added, “We have to provide appropriate status to the Balochistan citizens.”

“Resolution of issues being faced by Balochistan people is among top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

Earlier on June 27, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) and the government had come to an agreement, as the latter accepted all of the six points put forth by the opposition party.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Parliament House, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, alongside BNP-M Chairman Akhtar Mengal, announced to increase the quota of government jobs for Balochistan to 6 percent.

He said lots of good news related to Balochistan await, assuring that the government will fulfill all promises, which were made with people of the province.

A committee has been formed on the issue on missing persons and some progress will be witnessed on the matter soon, the minister said.

Khattak ascertained that the foreigners, coming to Gwadar, for development projects will not get the status like locals. The legislation will be passed in the assembly pertaining to this issue, he added.

The minister said Hingol and Bolan areas of Balochistan have been included into development projects.

The tube-wells in Balochistan will be run by solar energy, while the electricity will be provided on subsidy to the province, Khattak said.

After successful talks between Prime Minister Imran Khan and BNP-M delegation yesterday, the government is addressing all demands of the Balochistan party.

Whereas BNP-M, according to the understanding, will back the government in the passage of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-20.

