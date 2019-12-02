Ali Zaidi stresses need of taking steps to improve fisheries sector

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi has said a new fisheries policy has been prepared to meet the challenges in this sector.

Talking to media on Monday, he said steps are also being taken to train fishermen properly.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony in Karachi today, Federal Minister stressed the need of taking effective steps to improve fisheries sector.

On September 19, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi, highlighted that the private sectors of the country were provided opportunities to purchase ships under the new shipping policy announced by the federal government yesterday (Wednesday).

Ali Zaidi, while talking to journalists, said, “Now, you run a ship with Pakistani flag without paying any customs duty. The port will give facilities on a priority basis to the ships belonging to Pakistan. The new policy will create any issue of demurrage. I will suggest the private sector purchase its own ship.”

The federal minister further details the significance of the new shipping policy, saying that the government has decided to run trade activities on ports in Pakistani currency. He spotted that the countries are run by its ports but not through its cities.

