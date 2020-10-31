PTI’s Ali Zaidi, PML-N’s Musadik Malik test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Ali Haider Zaidi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and says he will quarantine himself, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The federal minister announced this sad development on his Twitter handle moments from when this is being reported and said he is “maybe down but not out”.

So they just told me I have tested #COVID +

Means I have to quarantine & isolate myself!

Maybe down, but not out.

Will keep using Social Media & expose those who have robbed this nation & continue to damage us even today

May Allah give strength to all those who stand for justice! — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 31, 2020

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) key leader Senator Dr Musadik Malik, too, announced of his health status noting he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus that has plagued the world.

I have just about received my COVID 19 result. Unfortunately, I am coronavirus positive, and am going into isolation. Please keep me in your prayers. Most regretfully, I would miss one of the most important family events – my loss! — Dr. Musadik Malik (@DrMusadikMalik) October 31, 2020

On his Twitter account, the senator regretted he would miss most important of his family events as he announced his isolation following the positive test reports.

