PTI’s Ali Zaidi, PML-N’s Musadik Malik test positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader Ali Haider Zaidi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and says he will quarantine himself, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The federal minister announced this sad development on his Twitter handle moments from when this is being reported and said he is “maybe down but not out”.

On the other hand, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) key leader Senator Dr Musadik Malik, too, announced of his health status noting he tested positive for the COVID-19 virus that has plagued the world.

On his Twitter account, the senator regretted he would miss most important of his family events as he announced his isolation following the positive test reports.

