Three more die, 185 test positive for COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus has claimed three more lives and infected at least 185 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the daily COVID-19 situation, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that three more people succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,357 in the province.

He maintained that 185 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, lifting the tally of infections to 4,228.

The chief minister said that the number of COVID-19 cases is rising as people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs). He maintained that smart lockdown will be imposed in coronavirus hotspots in the province.

Earlier on October 30, the spokesperson of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department had confirmed that 244 new cases of novel coronavirus emerged in Punjab province during the last 24 hours.

The department had added that 129 cases were reported in the provincial capital Lahore, whereas, seven more people died of the virus. The total count of coronavirus had reached 103,831 and mortalities reported up to 2,354.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 cases had risen by 1,078 to 332,186 on Friday.

