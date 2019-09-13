Ali Zaidi lauds role of Pakistan Navy in maritime sector

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi held a meeting with Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a press release issued by the Pakistan Navy, matters related to maritime affairs were discussed in the meeting.

Minister for Maritime Affairs was informed about development in the maritime sector and Pakistan Navy’s steps for security, said a press release.

The Minister lauded the role of Pakistan Navy in the maritime sector and global maritime peace.

Earlier in August, Ali Zaidi announced to construct 10 new terminals in order to facilitate the shipping companies and shipping vessels.

He said that the new shipping policy would benefit all the organizations including Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Port Qasim Authority(PQA), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and others.

Comments

comments