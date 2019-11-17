Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Ali Zaidi questions Nawaz Sharif’s insistence to fly abroad for treatment

Ali Zaidi, Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday questioned the insistence shown by Nawaz Sharif and the Sharif family to fly abroad for treatment for his ailing health, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, early this morning the minister shared a video clip of the former Chief Minister of Punjab and current leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Mian Shehbaz Sharif where he can be heard saying that he has built world-class facilities for the treatment of the sick in Punjab.

Read More: Court Allows Nawaz Sharif To Go Abroad For Four Weeks

To this, Zaidi said that if the Chief Minister claims to have established world-class healthcare facilities in Punjab then why does the former three-time prime minister of Pakistan and the brother of Shehbaz Sharif being shifted abroad for better health facilities.

The tweet read: “Friday 27th April 2018 100-beds Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahna Nau As per his own statement this is a “World Class Facility compared to any top class hospital in the world” Can anyone explain to me why Nawaz can’t be treated here?”

Ali Zaidi also demanded an explanation for as to why Nawaz was being shifted abroad and not to district Hospital Kahna Nau.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Three including two brothers gunned down in Pasrur

Pakistan

Zulfi Bukhari criticizes Fazl for using religion card for political gains    

Pakistan

CM Buzdar urges world to take notice of rights violations in IoK

Pakistan

Annual meeting of Convention of Certain Conventional Weapons ends in Geneva


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close