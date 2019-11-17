Ali Zaidi questions Nawaz Sharif’s insistence to fly abroad for treatment

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday questioned the insistence shown by Nawaz Sharif and the Sharif family to fly abroad for treatment for his ailing health, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, early this morning the minister shared a video clip of the former Chief Minister of Punjab and current leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Mian Shehbaz Sharif where he can be heard saying that he has built world-class facilities for the treatment of the sick in Punjab.

To this, Zaidi said that if the Chief Minister claims to have established world-class healthcare facilities in Punjab then why does the former three-time prime minister of Pakistan and the brother of Shehbaz Sharif being shifted abroad for better health facilities.

The tweet read: “Friday 27th April 2018 100-beds Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahna Nau As per his own statement this is a “World Class Facility compared to any top class hospital in the world” Can anyone explain to me why Nawaz can’t be treated here?”

Can anyone explain to me why Nawaz can't be treated here? pic.twitter.com/aoiRxfUr7x — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) November 17, 2019

Ali Zaidi also demanded an explanation for as to why Nawaz was being shifted abroad and not to district Hospital Kahna Nau.

