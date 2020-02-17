Ali Zaidi rules out impression of gas leakage from cargo ship

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi on Monday ruled out impression of mysterious gas leakage from any cargo ship at the KPT, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Talking to ARY News’ program Bakhabar Savera, Ali Zaidi said gas was leaked from a land near Jackson market, situated behind the KPT.

He said the video of a cargo ship that is making rounds on the social, belongs to Malaysia, named Hercules. “The ship was loaded with sunflower beans no toxic gas leaked from it.”

The minister said investigation into the matter was underway and final argument will be made after the completion of investigation. Replying to a query, the minister said the gas leakage affected those citizens, who were having breathing problems.

Read more: Karachi gas leak: Police urges restriction on movement of containers

Ali Zaidi is said the situation is under control and he has met with the patients personally.

Earlier, Ali Zaidi had tweeted, “By the Help of Almighty, things are now getting under control. NBCD team is deployed & are investigating root cause of the poisonous gas.”

The death of five people reported in a gas leakage incident in Keamari port area of Karachi while over 100 affected and shifted to various healthcare facilities of the city.

Comments

comments