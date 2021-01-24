Ali Zaidi dares Sindh govt to release video of spat during Karachi committee meeting

KARACHI: Responding to Sindh Information Minister Nasir Shah’s statement pertaining to the release of a video of a spat between Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and him during Karachi committee meeting, the Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Zaidi has challenged the Sindh government to public video immediately, ARY News reported.

In a video message shared on Twitter, the federal minister has dared the Sindh government to make a video of the last meeting of the Karachi Transformation Committee viral so that everyone can see “how a crooked CM tried to snub a federal minster” by saying he is not answerable to anyone.

“So now they record meetings & have videos! I dare them to release the video without editing! Let the world see how a crooked CM tries to snub a Fed Minster by saying “I am not answerable to you”! Democratic minded politicians are answerable to everyone, even the poor & homeless!” the minister wrote in a tweet.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi exchanged harsh words during the Karachi Transformation Plan meeting held on January 16.

The verbal brawl erupted when Ali Haider Zaidi asked the chief minister that when will the Karachi Building Control Authority and Karachi Solid Waste Management Board be formed?

After a spat during a January 16 meeting of a coordination committee that overlooks development works for Karachi, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi wrote letters to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

CM Sindh wrote a letter to PM Imran Khan complaining about the behavior of Ali Zaidi in the meeting.

The federal minister said that Murad Ali Shah had the audacity to write to the PM and his letter shows nothing but arrogance and conceit.

While presenting his side of stroy, the minister said that during a meeting on January 16, he requested CM Sindh to include the devolution of organizations like SBCA and SWWMB to divisional levels as committed by him months ago.

“CM Sindh replied by saying that I’m not answerable to you” 3 times. So if Shah feels he’s not even answerable to elected members of the National Assembly from his province then there was no further need for me to waste my time sitting in that meeting and I walked out”, Ali Zaidi said.

