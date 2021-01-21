Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, Ali Zaidi trade barbs during meeting

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi exchanged harsh words during a meeting on Karachi Transformation Plan on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the verbal brawl erupted when Ali Haider Zaidi asked the chief minister that when will the Karachi Building Control Authority and Karachi Solid Waste Management Board be formed?

The chief minister replied that they were working on the projects but Ali Zaidi insisted Murad Ali Shah to give a date for the completion of the projects.

CM Murad Ali Shah became furious over Zaidi’s questions and left the meeting abruptly saying that he was not answerable to him.

Read More: Steering committee formed to oversee implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan

Earlier on December 2, a steering committee led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Najeeb Haroon had been constituted to oversee implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP).

According to the documentation available with ARY News, the federal government through NDMA/Ministry of Water Resources, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL) and Pakistan Railways, intended to undertake projects worth around Rs739 billion over the next three years through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Supreme Court Fund for Karachi infrastructure improvement in the identified areas.

