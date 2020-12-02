KARACHI: A steering committee led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Najeeb Haroon has been constituted to oversee implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), ARY News reported.

According to the documentation available with ARY News, the federal government through NDMA/Ministry of Water Resources, Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (SIDCL) and Pakistan Railways, intends to undertake projects worth around Rs739 billion over the next three years through Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Supreme Court Fund for Karachi infrastructure improvement in the identified areas.

The major projects to be completed under the Karachi Transformation Plan are:

Greater Karachi Water Supply Project (K-IV)

Temporary settlement of Locally Displaced Persons (LDPs), construction of flats for LDPs, clearance of Rivers/Nullahs, roads astride Nullah banks and development of malls, education & health facilities on the cleared rehabilitated Nullahs.

Completion of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system.

Karachi Circular Railway (KCR)

Double railway line freight corridor from KPT to Pipri.

The funding and execution of the temporary and permanent settlement for LDPs will be carried out by the federal Government/NDMA. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will provide Rs7 billion for Karachi Transformation Plan.

Read More: Karachi administrator shares plan to restore iconic tram service

The provision of land will be the responsibility of the Sindh government while removal of encroachments along the Nullahs and rivers included in the scope of the plan will also be the responsibility of the Sindh government.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan in September had announced ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s issues and developmental requirements.

Comments

comments