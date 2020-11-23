Karachi administrator shares plan to restore iconic tram service

KARACHI: Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shalwani on Tuesday shared a plan to restore 9-km long iconic tram service to be run between Metropole to II Chundrigar Road, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the Karachi administrator shared a tramline of service starting from Metropole, street library toTower via II Chundrigar Road.

Last month, the administrator Karachi said that Turkey had offered to launch tram service in the port city and the administration is working over a plan to relaunch the iconic service in the metropolis.

The administrator had said that the route of the expected tram service would be 9-kilometer long and will run between Metropole II Chundrigar road.

Read More: ‘Iconic tram service to be launched in Karachi soon’

It is pertinent to mention here that Turkish Consul General Mr. Tolga Ucak in September had offered to launch tram service in the port city in a meeting with the Administrator of Karachi.

Consul General Tolga Ucak had said that his country was ready to extend cooperation for running a service in Karachi on M.A. Jinnah Road from Mereweather Tower to Numaish roundabout.

Comments

comments