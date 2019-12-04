WASHINGTON: Acting Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells on Wednesday appreciated economic reforms made by the PTI government, ARY News reported.

In her tweet from the official twitter handle of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Alice Wells said, the US is pleased to see that Moody’s has revised Pakistan’s credit outlook to stable.

Pleased to see that @MoodysInvSvc has revised Pakistan’s credit outlook to stable thanks to @FinMinistryPak’s reform efforts and IMF program. With bold economic reforms, Pakistan can boost growth, attract private capital, and expand exports. AGW — State_SCA (@State_SCA) December 3, 2019

She lauded the efforts of Pakistan’s Foreign ministry for reform efforts and IMF program and added that with bold economic reforms, Pakistan can boost growth, attract private capital, and expand exports.

On December 2, Moody’s rating agency had changed Pakistan’s outlook to stable from negative owing to economic reforms made by the government.

The Moody’s has kept Pakistan’s rating outlook unchanged to B-3. It further had said the Pakistani economy is improving and the biggest challenge being faced by the Pakistani economy, the current account deficit, is also shrinking.

