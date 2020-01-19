US diplomat Alice Wells arrives in Pakistan on 4-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells arrived in Pakistan on Sunday for a four-day official visit, ARY News reported.

Sources said that during her visit, Alice Wells will hold meetings with civil and military leadership to discuss several issues, including bilateral ties, progress on Afghan peace process, Iran-US tension and situation in the Middle East.

Pakistan will raise the issues of illegal bifurcation of occupied Kashmir, inhuman curfew, human rights violations in the held valley and New Delhi’s anti-Pakistan rhetoric at the meetings, said the sources.

The US diplomat arrived in Islamabad after wrapping up her tours of India and Sri Lanka. According to the US State Department, Alice Wells will speak at a think tank and engage with members of civil society.

Read More: US Secretary of State lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace in meeting with Qureshi

Earlier on January 18, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had called on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The two had exchanged views on Pakistan-US bilateral ties and important regional as well as other matters of mutual interest.

The foreign minister, who undertook a three-day visit to the US on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help defuse tension in the Middle East, had briefed the top US official about his meetings during his recent visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Comments

comments