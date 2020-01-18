US Secretary of State lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace in meeting with Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo here on Friday.

The two exchanged views on Pakistan-US bilateral ties and important regional as well as other matters of mutual interest.

The foreign minister, who undertook a three-day visit to the US on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help defuse tension in the Middle East, briefed the top US official about his meetings during his recent visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He said Pakistan coveted peace and stability in the region and is committed to playing its role in ending the prevailing tension in the region, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The foreign minister apprised his US counterpart of the continued grave human rights violations by India in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) saying eight millions Kashmiris have been put under siege through curfew for the last over five months.

He said the blockade of communications means in Occupied Kashmir was continuing till date so as to keep the world unaware of ground realities.

Qureshi said that Pak-US dream of a “Peaceful South Asia” would remain allusive until the Kashmir issue was addressed in accordance with the UN resolutions and eight million Kashmiris were given the right of self-determination.

He said it was due to the joint peace efforts of Pakistan and the United States that after 40 years of long confrontation, the news of peace through political settlement was coming from Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan was playing its sincere role for the common cause of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that historically the joint efforts of Pakistan and the United States for the establishment of peace in South Asia have always been productive and beneficial for both the countries.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appreciated Pakistan for its sincere and mediatory efforts for a “political solution in Afghanistan”, “Afghan peace process” as well as for a peaceful neighborhood.

