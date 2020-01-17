WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in the Middle East, ARY News reported on Friday.

In his address at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, FM Qureshi said Pakistan enjoy excellent relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran is also a close friend of Pakistan and its neighboring country.

Talking about his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan was actively playing its role in support of efforts for de-escalations and resolution of the issue through diplomacy for peace in the region.

On Afghanistan, he said that Pakistan and the US have a shared interest in working toward peace in Afghanistan. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan is essential for peace of the entire region.

FM Qureshi said that Kashmir is still one of the oldest unresolved issues on United Nation Security Council agenda and added that UNSC resolutions are being violated in India-occupied Kashmir.

“India tried to deceive world through Pulwama attack.”

Read more: FM Qureshi urges US lawmakers to visit IoK to see ground situation

He said that India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 are aimed at altering the disputed status of IOJ&K and bringing about demographic change to undermine the right to self-determination of Kashmiris and added that India’s unrestrained oppression has reached unprecedented levels with the inhuman lockdown now in place for over 150 days.

Shah Mehmood said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and opening of Kartarpur Corridor is another example of its sheer commitment for peace and stability in the region.

He pinned hope that US President Donald Trump will play his due role for peace and stability in South Asia.

Comments

comments