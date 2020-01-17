‘Always a pleasure’ to meet US Senator Graham, says FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in Washington on a three-day visit as part of Pakistan’s mission to help calm tensions between the US and Iran, met US Senator Lindsey Graham.

“Always a pleasure to connect w/ Senator @LindseyGrahamSC who continues to fortify Pakistan-U.S strategic partnership, ” he tweeted.

“Focussed on need to expand co-op in trade, agri & investment to realize the two leaderships’ vision for more robust economic engagement between our two countries.”

FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to playing a positive role for peace and stability in the region during the meeting with the US senator.

Talking to Lindsey Graham, he said there is no military solution to the Afghan issue.

The foreign minister apprised the US senator about Pakistan’s efforts for reducing tensions in the region.

He also informed the US senator about his recent visits to Iran, Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Pak-US bilateral issues and situation in the region.

On the occasion, Senator Lindsey Graham appreciated Pakistan reconciliatory role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

