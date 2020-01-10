Alice Wells to reach Pakistan on January 19: sources

ISLAMABAD: Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells, to reach Pakistan on January 19, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

Wells is scheduled to start her South Asia trip from Sri Lanka. She will be in Colombo January 13-14.

During her visit to Islamabad, Alice Wells will hold meetings with the civil and military leadership of Pakistan to discuss regional peace and security.

The US top official will also meet members of civil society to discuss issues of bilateral and regional concern, the department said.

Before coming to Pakistan, the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs will be in India for four days.

Last week, Alice Wells, one of the top official of the Trump administration had announced the resumption of a training programme for Pakistan’s military officials.

“To strengthen mil2mil [military to military] cooperation on shared priorities & advance US national security, @POTUS authorized the resumption of International Military Education and Training #IMET for Pakistan,” US acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G. Wells had said in a tweet.

