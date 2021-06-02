Alien-like figure with long legs, arms captured on camera

In a strange happening, an alien-like figure with long legs and arms was spotted at a bridge as one of the passers-by captured it on camera.

According to details, the incident was filmed on a bridge in Jharkhand state of India showing a strange figure with a skinny torso, pale white skin, and long spindly arms and legs roaming on the side of a road.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The video shows that the motorists were attracted towards the alien-like figure, with some of them trying to go past him while others were forced to stop and witness its acts.

Some motorcycles swerve and dodged the figure, which stops its slow trudge to stare at the passing people, who were presumably staring back, aghast.

Since the footage was uploaded onto Twitter, it has been viewed thousands of times, with some speculating that it is a ghost, others saying it’s a witch, and others terming it a drama.

Read More: Woman claims abduction by aliens, shares ‘evidence’

One person commented: “Is that creature in Jharkhand? Looked like an alien to me.”

Someone else, who clearly occupies the ‘it’s an alien’ territory, pointed out an eerie red glow coming from the sky. They wrote: “There’s a faint red light in the sky”.

Comments

comments