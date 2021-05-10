A woman has claimed that she has been abducted 52 times by aliens and had bruises to prove her extraterrestrial experience besides also describing their appearance.

Paula Smith, a British citizen in her 50s, said that she had her first experience of alien interaction in 1982 and since then it has been 52 times since she had been abducted by them.

The woman has shown bruises on her body, claiming that a triangular bruise on her face and fingerprint marks on her arm were left on her body by aliens following one abduction.

Sharing her experience, she said: ” There’s no warning and I can’t sense anything is going to happen. It just happens. All I can do is carry on as normal, otherwise, I’d go crazy.”

The woman further claimed to witness technology possessed by aliens saying that it more than something the humans have.

Sharing the appearance of the craft used by the aliens, the woman claimed that it looked like a ­boomerang shape with an extra arm on it.

“Each arm had a light at the end. I recall three of the lights, one was blue, the other green, but I cannot recall the colour of the other light,” she said.

“I could describe it ­better as a propeller blade from an aeroplane. It was about 30ft tall and 30ft wide. It was black with a green and blue light on the edges. It was turning clockwise at 1mph in complete silence.”

