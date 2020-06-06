Blackbox decoded, all data of flight PK-8303 submitted to Pakistan by French experts

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash investigations have hit another milestone after french experts submitted decoded blackbox data of the ill-fated flight PK-8303 to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Along with the black box, flight data recorder and cock-pit voice recorder were also handed over to the head of Pakistan’s investigative party on the national tragedy.

Head of the investigation board, Air Commodore Usman Ghani is set to arrive with the data from Frankfurt, Germany.

Ghani is set to arrive back to the country tomorrow, June 7 via flight PK-8734 from Frankfurt to Islamabad, he is set to arrive the same day, tentatively by 10pm, revealed sources.

On the other hand, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) technical teams have failed to pull out the engine and the landing gear of the crashed PK-8303 aircraft for further investigations.

The teams consisting of technical experts remained unsuccessful in pulling out the engine present inside a dilapidated residential building after 14 days since the crash.

