Authorities fail to pull out PK-8303 aircraft engine from debris

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) technical teams have failed to pull out the engine and the landing gear of crashed PK-8303 aircraft, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The teams of technical experts remained unsuccessful so far to remove the crashed Airbus 320 plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) present inside a residential building in dilapidated condition.

It has been 13 that the teams are trying to pull out the engine and landing gear of the PIA crashed aircraft (PK-8303).

Ground support, Engineering, CAA and the construction experts are chalking out strategy to remove the engine.

Earlier on Sunday, it emerged that a joint operation will be commenced with the assistance of construction experts to pull out the ill-fated plane’s engine from a damaged building.

Sources told ARY News that the rescue workers were stopped to enter the premises where the plane engine is trapped. It emerged that the damaged building could fall down if inexperienced people make attempt to remove the engine except for the technical experts.

