Construction experts to begin operation to pull out PK-8303 engine from damaged building

KARACHI: The officials to remove the debris of PK-8303 aircraft from the crash site in Karachi and a joint operation will be commenced with the assistance of construction experts to pull out the ill-fated plane’s engine from a damaged building, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The teams of technical experts have remained unsuccessful so far to remove the crashed Airbus 320 plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) present inside a residential building in dilapidated condition.

The debris of the plane was being shifted to the Karachi airport’s Shaheen Hangar, whereas, a joint operation by construction experts, officials of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and engineers of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will begin to remove the plane’s engine.

Sources told ARY News that the rescue workers were stopped to enter the premises where the plane engine is trapped. It emerged that the damaged building could fall down if inexperienced people make attempt to remove the engine except for the technical experts.

The concerned officials have already remove debris of 10 cars belonging to the local residents. After removing the engine, the authorities will allow the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to inspect the affected buildings.

Moreover, the technical experts will also prepare a diagram of the ill-fated plane after merging pieces of the plane and both of its engines which would provide help to the assess real cause of the air accident.

CAA officials told media that the Airbus team comprising French experts will depart for Paris on Monday morning through a special flight along with PK-8303’s black box, cockpit voice recorder and other evidences.

Sources said that the process to decode black box will initiate on June 2 and its report will be handed over to Pakistan.

