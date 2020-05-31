Three bodies of PIA plane crash victims shifted to Lahore  

LAHORE: Three more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims were transferred to Lahore via national flag carrier and private airline’s flights, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The bodies were received by PIA officials at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore as they laid floral wreaths on them on behalf of the national flag-carrier’s CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik.

The bodies of two victims namely Saad Mahmood and Tahira Mahmood were shifted to Narowal while the body of Bilal Ahmed was shifted to Gujrat.

All three of them were passengers of the ill-fated PIA plane that crashed near Karachi airport two days before Eid.

The national flag carrier arranged ambulances to transport the bodies from Lahore airport to the respective cities as its officials also accompanied the bodies to hand it over to the families.

The PIA also bear expenses incurred on transporting the two bodies and four relatives of the victims via private airline.

It is pertinent to mention here that four more bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been identified on Sunday.

According to Edhi authorities, Out of 23 more bodies of the plane crash victims transferred to the morgue, four have been identified today. The bodies were identified as of Tahira Mehmood, Taj Mehmood, Muhamad Zubair and Bilal Ahmed.

Tahira Mehmood, Taj Mehmood, Muhamad Zubair were a resident of Karachi while Bilal Ahmed belonged to Gujrat, according to Edhi authorities.

As many as 73 bodies of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash victims have been identified thus far as DNA process to recognize others is in progress. Out of the total identified bodies, 63 of them were handed over to the families.

