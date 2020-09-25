All educational institutions in Sindh to reopen from September 28: Ghani

KARACHI: All educational institutions in Sindh to reopen from September 28, announced provincial education minister Saeed Ghani on Friday, ARY News reported.

“Academic activities will revive in all schools in Sindh from September 28”, Saeed Ghani was quoted as saying while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

The minister said that few schools were sealed over two reasons including detection of coronavirus cases and calling students of the primary by violating government orders.

He urged the private and government-run schools to ensure complete enforcement of SOPs.

Action will be taken in case of non-compliance of the SOPs, the minister warned.

Saeed Ghani also urged the parents to play their role in identifying the violation of the SOPs so that prompt action can be taken.

Read more: Sindh health minister opposes reopening primary schools ‘in haste’

Earlier on Thursday, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho had opposed the decision to reopen primary schools in haste as coronavirus rate is increasing in the province.

Dr Azra said that the rate of coronavirus infections is increasing in Sindh. She opposed the decision to reopen schools in the current situation. She added that primary schools should not be reopened in haste.

