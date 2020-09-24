Sindh health minister opposes reopening primary schools ‘in haste’

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has opposed the decision to reopen primary schools in haste as coronavirus rate is increasing in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that the rate of coronavirus infections is increasing in Sindh. She opposed the decision to reopen schools in the current situation. She added that primary schools should not be reopened in haste.

The health minister said that the rate of coronavirus cases has reached up to 3 per cent from 1.5 per cent, whereas, many patients are put on ventilators and oxygen beds. She said that another wave of COVID-19 was predicted and at least four to six more weeks required to closely monitor the developments.

“We have reservations over reopening schools. It is necessary to give four to six more weeks before taking a final decision for allowing children to join schools.”

Earlier on September 22, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had granted permission to enter into the second phase of reopening schools for secondary students across the country.

The NCOC had stated in its declaration that the academic sessions of secondary students from Class VI to Class VIII will be resumed across the country from September 23.

However, the Sindh government had decided to postpone the second phase to reopen schools for the resumption of academic sessions of Class 6 to 8 (Secondary Section) from September 21.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani announced that the academic sessions of Class 6 to 8 will not be resumed in schools across the province as negligence was seen in many educational institutions in the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus pandemic.

He, however, said that the decision to postpone schools’ reopening for the secondary student was made for only one week. Ghani added that the provincial authorities will permit schools to resume secondary-level classes from September 28 if the situation remains better.

