Sindh cancels Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s annual urs due to COVID-19

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced to cancel the annual Urs of famous Sufi saint and poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai that was scheduled to start from September 31, ARY News reported.

Sindh Minister for Auqaf and Irrigation, Suhail Anwar Siyal announced that urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittahas been cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

The minister said that a short ceremony of the Shah Latif Award 2020 will be held in Bhitshah.

The Urs commences every year from 14th Safar (2nd month of Hijra calendar) and lasts for three days.

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai ( 1689 to 1752) was a great Sufi poet and saint. He is widely considered to be the greatest poet of Sindhi language. His collected poems were compiled in “Shah Jo Risalo”, which exists in numerous versions and has been translated into English, Urdu, and several other languages.

Earlier in April, the Sindh government had cancelled the 768 annual urs celebrations of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar.

DC Jamshoro, who is the chairman of mela committee Sehwan announced that due to outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, the urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar has been cancelled.

