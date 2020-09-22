NCOC greenlights second phase of reopening schools across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has granted permission to enter into the second phase of reopening schools for secondary students across the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NCOC in its declaration stated that the academic sessions of secondary students from Class VI to Class VIII will be resumed across the country from September 23 (tomorrow).

It added that the schools will be reopened in the second phase as per scheduled announced by the NCOC for resuming academic activities in the educational institutions.

This is a developing story ………………

