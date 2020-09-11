KARACHI: The Sindh education department has prepared a draft of short curriculums for the students of schools and colleges for the current academic year as the provinces were heading to reopen educational institutions in phases from September 15 after a decline in COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Sindh secretary education prepared short curriculums for schools and colleges separately which will be introduced before reopening the educational institutions.

It emerged that the students of Class 11th and 12th (Intermediate) will be taught 30 per cent course of science, mathematics and English each, whereas, 40 per cent course outlines of science, mathematics, Sindhi, English will be followed for the educatees enrolled in Class 9th and 10th (Matriculation).

In light of new curriculums, 50 per cent course outlines will be taught to the students of Class 6th to Class 8th (Secondary Section) for the subjects including science, mathematics and English. Moreover, 30 per cent course outlines of literacy, mathematics and general knowledge subjects will be completed for the Class 1st to Class 5th students (Primary Section).

The education authorities have also decided for beginning the new academic session from May 2021.

The draft curriculums will be introduced in schools and colleges through a notification by the concerned department after final approval of Sindh education minister.

On September 9, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had announced that educational institutions across the province will reopen in phases starting September 15.

He had announced universities and classes nine and ten will resume sessions from September 15 while classes six to eight will resume from September 22 and primary classes will begin from September 30.

The minister had said they will review the coronavirus situation a day before the stipulated date for reopening of educational institutions in phases, whereas, monitoring committees will be set up to inspect educational institutes on a daily basis.

He added that wearing masks, observing social distancing, and using sanitiser have been made mandatory for all students, teachers, and staff members. Students having flu or cough won’t be allowed to enter school.

