ISLAMABAD: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said on Monday that educational institutions across the province will reopen in phases starting September 15, ARY News reported.

He said universities and classes nine and ten will resume sessions from September 15 while classes six to eight will resume from September 22 and primary classes will begin from September 30.

The minister said they will review the coronavirus situation a day before the stipulated date for reopening of educational institutions in phases. He said wearing masks, observing social distancing, and using sanitiser have been made mandatory for all students, teachers, and staff members. Students having flu or cough won’t be allowed to enter school.

He said monitoring committees will be set up to inspect educational institutes on a daily basis.

Earlier today, the inter-provincial education ministers’ conference (IPEMC) decided in principle to allow educational institutions to reopen on September 15 starting from universities, colleges, and classes nine and ten.

The decision was made during a meeting of the IPEMC presided over by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood. All the provincial education ministers attended the meeting through video link.

