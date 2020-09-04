Sindh wants reopening of educational institutions in phases

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday laid out recommendations for reopening of educational institutions from September 15.

He presided over a meeting of the provincial education department’s steering committee to discuss the reopening of educational institutes and health guidelines to protect students, especially children, from the highly contagious disease.

Read More: Sindh announces reopening of schools, SOPs issued

Ghani said Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood will preside over a meeting of all provincial educational ministers on September 7 to make a final decision on whether or not to reopen educational institutions from September 15.

Expressing satisfaction over the coronavirus situation, he said thankfully, it has improved a lot. He added the steering committee finalised the SOPs and laid out recommendations to be presented during the September 7 meeting.

Read More: Schools will likely reopen on Sept 15: minister

According to the recommendations, he spelled out, educational institutions should reopen in phases with classes of ninth graders and onward to resume from September 15 while those of primary up to fifth graders from September 28 and classes of sixth-eighth graders be allowed to resume from September 21.

He warned that schools reopening before the agreed date will face legal action as per the law.

Comments

comments