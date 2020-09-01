Sindh announces reopening of schools, SOPs issued

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday decided to reopen all schools in the province from September 15 and issued standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

The provincial government has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted by the schools’ management, students, teachers and others in the province during the academic session starting from September 15.

SOPs for School Management

Regularly disinfect schools buildings, classrooms, water and sanitation facilities

Adjust school days and timings to avoid large gathering of students in a classroom

Split students of Pre-Primary, Primary, Lower Secondary and Upper Secondary in number of shifts

Avoid a large number of teachers in a classroom

Wearing a face mask is mandatory

Use Saturday as working day till pandemic is over

Students, teachers and other staff with Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to enter schools

Morning assembly must be held in the respective classroom.

Place hand sanitizers in halls

SOPs for Teachers

Teach the students to cover mouth and nose while coughing

Ensure classroom furniture is properly placed with adequate distance

Encourage students to express and communicate their feelings

Read More: Sindh minister opposes reopening of schools from next month

SOPs for Students

Wear face mask during travel and schooling

Wash your hands frequently

Don’t touch the face

Do not share cups, food or drinks with others

Don’t stigmatize your peers or tease anyone about being sick

SOPs for Transport

The school van/ vehicle must be thoroughly cleaned/ disinfected before the start of each shift

Van driver must ensure that all students, staff including himself are wearing masks

The van driver must leave only after all students are through so that no child is left outside the gate in case of fever.

Read More: Decision to reopen schools on Sept 7: Shafqat Mahmood

Earlier on August 27, Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had said that the final decision regarding the reopening of educational institutions will be taken with consensus on September 7.

Briefing the NCOC, Shafqat Mehmood emphasized that the educational institutions must ensure compliance to all Covid-19 protocols and prepare accordingly before the final decision.

Comments

comments