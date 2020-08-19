KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Wednesday opposed reopening of schools in the Sindh province and other parts of the country from next month, ARY News reported.

The provincial health minister, in a statement, said that schools across the country should not be opened in rush until tackling the coronavirus pandemic completely, adding that primary and middle schools children cannot be prevented from socialising nor can it be ensured that they follow standard operating procedures (SOPs).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Universities and colleges can only be allowed to reopen with strict implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),” she said and urged students and teachers to follow all the SOPs, wear masks, practise social distancing.

The minister warned that reopening of schools could lead to a new wave of coronavirus cases in the country.

“Is not possible to stop children under the age of 14 from socializing,” she added.

On August 17, the Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani took notice of early reopening of educational institutions in Karachi and directed authorities concerned to suspend the registration of schools that violated closure orders.

The provincial education minister took strict notice of reopening of schools in several areas of Karachi and issued directives to secretary education and director-general private schools in this connection.

Read More: ‘No decision taken for reopening schools from August 15 in Sindh’

“The private schools association’s decision about reopening of educational institutions tantamount to challenge the writ of the government,” he said in a statement. The minister directed concerned district commissioners to take strict measures against the administration of schools defying government orders.

Comments

comments