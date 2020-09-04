ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted on Friday that some fake social media accounts in his name are peddling false news claiming that schools will remain shut until Oct.

“Not true. Education ministers meet on 7th to finally decide [on reopening of educational institutions] with likelihood of opening on Sept 15 in a phased manner,” he said.

Some fake accounts in my name are spreading false news that schools will remain closed till Oct. Not true. Education ministers meet on 7th to finally decide with likelihood of opening on Sept 15 in a phased manner — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) September 4, 2020

On Aug 21, Shafqat Mahmood had said a final decision to reopen schools that were closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be taken at an interprovincial education ministers’ conference on Sept 7.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the Ministry of Health will devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutions to follow to prevent the spread of the virus. Schools will reopen from Sept 15 given that the coronavirus situation improves, he added.

