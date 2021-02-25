All schools to conduct regular classes from March 1: Shafqat Mahmood

ISLAMABAD: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that all schools will conduct regular five-day classes from March 1 (Monday).

“Important announcement. All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1,” he tweeted. “Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28.”

The announcement follows on the heels of the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) decision to relax a number of restrictions on commercial activities and official work in view of the declining trend of Covid-19 cases in the country.

According to the NCOC, time limit on commercial activities has been lifted and condition of 50 per cent attendance at workplaces removed with immediate effect.

Permission to hold indoor wedding ceremonies and opening of cinemas and shrines has been granted.

